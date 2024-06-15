With Euro 2024 now in full swing, England will open up their campaign on Sunday with their first Group C clash against Serbia. The Three Lions will be tackling the tournament with fire in their bellies as they look to avenge their heartbreak at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate sparked plenty of debate with his decisions in the lead up to finalising his 26-man squad but he has a strong selection to pick from and that’s where the headache lies. Who will he choose to play out England’s first clash in Germany as they look to start their tournament off with a big three points?

Newcastle United’s Kieran Tripper and Anthony Gordon both made the final cut while big decisions were made to axe the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Based on recent reports of fitness plus comments made by Southgate himself, we’ve put together how the boss could look to set up against Serbia at the Veltins-Arena this weekend.

GK: Jordan Pickford There will be no surprise if Gareth Southgate selects Pickford between the sticks for their first game of the tournament.

RB: Kyle Walker Like Pickford, Walker's place in England's first XI is pretty much guaranteed.

CB: John Stones The Man City defender has returned to training following his recent illness.