There was more European Championship heartache for England, as Gareth Southgate’s side became the first team to reach consecutive Euros finals without winning either of them. Three years ago at Wembley, Italy emerged victorious on penalties as England aimed to go one step closer this time around.

On Sunday night in Berlin, Spain went ahead through Nico Williams before Cole Palmer restored parity with a precise finish from the edge of the penalty area. It had shades of the Three Lions’ route to the final as Southgate's side came from behind in all previous rounds to reach the showpiece fixture.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal struck with the winning goal on 86 minutes as he prodded home from Marc Cucurella’s cross. Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier was left on the bench for the entire game as Southgate went with a backline of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Luke Shaw. Guehi almost rescued a draw for England but his header was cleared off the line in the 89th minute, after Declan Rice’s powerful headed shot was parried away.

Reflecting on the game, England captain Harry Kane said: "It's been a tough tournament. We've had to show a lot of resilience, me personally and the team. It's been a difficult ride and we've done extremely well to get here. But ultimately we're going to be judged on this game. We wanted to do it so badly for ourselves and the fans, and everyone who's believed in us the whole way. Right now, it's just huge disappointment."

Meanwhile, Magpies winger Anthony Gordon was also left on the bench, as he has been for much of the tournament despite a hugely-impressive season under Eddie Howe at St James’ Park.

“To lose a final is incredibly tough,” England boss Gareth Southgate added. “Firstly, congratulations to Spain. They were the best team in the tournament. They were the best team tonight. Our players have been incredible, they’ve given everybody some incredible nights. They couldn’t have given anymore in terms of their effort, their desire, their character.

“Tonight we fell short, we didn’t keep the ball well enough. We actually defended well in the first half in particular, limited their possibilities, but we couldn’t play through the counter press well enough. We actually didn’t really use the ball well until we were a goal down and then we had a decent period in the game.

“We got the equaliser but I think the physical toll of the issues we came into the tournament with, the extra-time periods and then tonight, having as little of the ball as we did, ultimately that took a big toll. I think was part of the reason why at the end, you know, legs started to go and you start to make mistakes. But, you know, the players have pushed it till the 85th minute as the final game. They’ve been incredible, really.”

As England mull over another final defeat, we have rated the performances from the starting XI and substitutes in Berlin.

1 . GK: Jordan Pickford - 8/10 Made one stunning save to deny Yamal with the score still at 1-0. Was then alert to punch away some threatening crosses. Also strong to deny Yamal a second time at 1-1. A brave display from the Everton man.

2 . RB: Kyle Walker - 5/10 Was dragged across for the opening goal from Williams, which allowed too much time and space for the Spain winger to pick his spot. Made one tackle but hit a few wayward crosses. Beaten to the ball too easily by Marc Cucurella who crossed to set up the second Spain goal. A poor showing.

3 . CB: John Stones - 7/10 Assured and strong display from the Man City man, made one crowd-raising block early on against Williams.