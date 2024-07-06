England have booked their place in the final four of Euro 2024 after beating Switzerland on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Three Lions fell behind when attacker Breel Embolo scored for their opponents and had to dig deep to get themselves back into the game. They fought back to equalise five minutes later through the impressive Bukayo Saka.

Gareth Southgate’s men will now face either Netherlands or Turkey on Wednesday evening. They scored all five of their spot kicks, with Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji missing the only one for Switzerland.

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier started once again at left-back. Anthony Gordon was left on the bench though.

Here’s how we rated England’s players in Dusseldorf following their win...

1 . Jordan Pickford - 8 Not really tested and not helped by his defence for the Switzerland goal. Punched an effort away firmly late in extra time. Made the save to send England through on penalties.

2 . Kyle Walker - 4 Has not reached his own lofty heights this tournament. Beaten by Embolo for the goal and perhaps shouldn't have been.

3 . John Stones - 6 His toe inadvertently poked the ball into the path of Embolo. Pretty solid away from that.

4 . Ezri Konsa - 7 Impressive as he came into the side for Guehi. At the pace from the off and full of confidence on the big stage.