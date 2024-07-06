England have booked their place in the final four of Euro 2024 after beating Switzerland on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
The Three Lions fell behind when attacker Breel Embolo scored for their opponents and had to dig deep to get themselves back into the game. They fought back to equalise five minutes later through the impressive Bukayo Saka.
Gareth Southgate’s men will now face either Netherlands or Turkey on Wednesday evening. They scored all five of their spot kicks, with Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji missing the only one for Switzerland.
Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier started once again at left-back. Anthony Gordon was left on the bench though.
Here’s how we rated England’s players in Dusseldorf following their win...
