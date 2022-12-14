Bardsley came up through the ranks at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Sunderland on a permanent deal during the 2007-08 season.

The Salford-born right-back stayed at the Stadium of Light for seven campaigns before moving to Stoke City and then Burnley. However, the 37-year-old became a free agent following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

Now, Bardsley has signed for Stockport County in League Two on a deal until the end of the season and is donating his entire salary to the club's community trust.

Phil Bardsley of Sunderland celebrates after the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on February 1, 2014 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I've had the honour of training with the club," Bardsley said after signing. During this time I've been welcomed in as part of the team and made to feel at home.

"County is a club with a clear mission and with Areal opportunity ahead of it, both within the league and within the local community."

Bardsley has been with the squad while working on his rehabilitation and joins a Hatters side who are 13th in League Two as he continues his recovery from an injury,