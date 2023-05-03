Ex-Sunderland duo team up at South Shields as Julio Arca takes charge and coach departs
Ex-Sunderland and Hartlepool United midfielder Tommy Miller has been appointed assistant manager at South Shields.
Miller brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held the same position at Spennymoor Town in National League North between 2016 and 2021, and at Buxton last season.
He was a team-mate of Julio Arca at Sunderland in the mid-2000s, with the pair now set to link up again as the Mariners’ new management team.
Miller also had a seven-month spell as Spennymoor manager, and was part of the coaching staff which helped the club to a fourth-placed finish in National League North in the 2018-19 season.
His playing career started with Hartlepool United in 1997 and after establishing himself as a goalscoring midfielder there, he had a successful four-year stint with Ipswich Town.
Miller was snapped up by Sunderland in 2005 and represented the club 29 times in the Premier League before completing his career with moves to Preston North End, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Swindon Town, Bury, Hartlepool and Halifax Town.
A club statement read: “He has since become a hugely-respected coach, which made him the ideal candidate to assist Arca at 1st Cloud Arena.
"The club can also confirm that Wess Brown will not be part of the first-team coaching staff moving forward and has left the club.
"Brown has contributed significantly to the growth of the club over the last six years and we thank him wholeheartedly for his efforts. We wish him well for his future endeavours.”