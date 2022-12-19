The 23-year-old has committed his long-term future to the club after an impressive 28-day loan from the National League side.

Mongoy scored three times in his four appearances as a loan player and was instrumental in ensuring the Mariners would be top of the Pitching In Northern Premier League on Christmas Day.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge, Lewes and Bognor Regis frontman already feels at home in South Tyneside, and is excited about what the future holds.

South Shields have completed the permanent signing of forward Jordy Mongoy from Wealdstone, subject to receiving FA clearance. Picture by Kev Wilson.

He said: “I’m delighted to be a South Shields player because this is something I wanted to happen from the start, provided everything went well in the loan.

“When you go into a new environment, sometimes it’s difficult to gel and get along with your new team-mates straightaway, but here I felt comfortable from the second day because it’s such a good group of people.

“This is a very professional club and everyone here is driven to win promotion, which attracts me a lot.

“We’ve also got brilliant support from our fans and so many of them spoke to me and welcomed me to the club, which helps to ease your nerves.

“It makes you feel comfortable before you step on the pitch, so the support has been excellent and I’d like to thank the fans for that.”

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips said: “We’re very pleased to be able to welcome Jordy to the club on a permanent basis.

“As everyone has seen over the last few weeks, he is an exciting talent who is capable of making a real difference for us.

“Since he walked through the door, he has brought a spark to the place, and he is the type of player I think we need when trying to break teams down.

“He helped us do that during his loan spell with his general play and goals, and hopefully there are many more to come.