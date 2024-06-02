England will step up their Euro 2024 preparations on Monday night when they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park. The clash will be the first of two warm-up friendlies for the Three Lions before they travel to Germany for the start of the tournament.

It will also be the first chance Southgate has to run the rule over his squad for the Euros. Unfortunately, it seems he will be without a host of key men, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kyle Walker, Kobbie Mainoo and Phil Foden yet to link up with England, while John Stones, Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire, Anthony Gordon and Luke Shaw have also been ruled out, with the latter three missing training through injury.

Newcastle’s Gordon missed the Magpies’ final fixture of the Premier League season due to an ankle issue and while he is expected to be fit for the tournament, he won’t feature on Monday. With that in mind, here’s a look at how England could line-up.

GK: Jordan Pickford Pickford will be England's number one and the North East lad is expected to get the nod on Monday night.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Alexander-Arnold was named as a midfielder on England's initial selection list. However, the absence of Kyle Walker could push the Liverpool man back into defence.

CB: Ezri Konsa The Aston Villa man is an option at either right-back or centre-back.