FA Cup draw: Hartlepool United and South Shields discover their first round opponents

The draw was made on Monday evening.

Fixtures will take place across the weekend of Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of November.

Meanwhile, North East neighbours South Shields will face League One side Forest Green Rovers at home.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools enjoyed a memorable run in FA Cup last season as they made it to the fourth round of the competition where they were handed a trip to Premier League side Crystal Palace - a tie which will also be remembered for the off-field generosity of the Eagles in both their subsidised coach travel to Pools fans and the awareness raised to then manager Graeme Lee and his wife Gemma.

Just under 5,000 Hartlepool supporters made the trip to Selhurst Park after their side had claimed a number of scalps on their way to the fourth round.

Pools saw off League One duo Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City before coming from behind to beat Championship side Blackpool in the third round.

Meanwhile, a win over Scunthorpe United saw South Shields have booked their place in the FA Cup First Round Draw.

Dylan Mottley-Henry’s early strike was enough to see off the National League side.

Shields beat Workington Town, Shildon and Marske United to set up their clash with Scunthorpe.

In total, 48 clubs from League One and Two join the competition at the first round stage alongside the 32 non-league clubs who have progressed from the qualifying stages.