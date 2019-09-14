Fabian Schar gives Newcastle United injury scare against Liverpool
Fabian Schar has given Newcastle United an injury scare.
The defender was forced off during this afternoon’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
And Schar will be assessed by the club’s medical team ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Calf. We’re not sure if it’s cramp or a tear. The medical department say he does suffer from cramp a little bit. We do hope it’s that.”
Jetro Willems had given Newcastle the lead against the Premier League leaders with a stunning strike with his weaker right foot.
"We didn't see that coming,” said Bruce. “He came in six or six weeks ago, and was thrown in at the deep end. You can see the ability he has got, not many people can do that. Switch, and hit it with his wrong foot."