Federico Fernandez deletes tweet criticising Newcastle United's handling of Rafa Benitez's exit
Federico Fernandez has deleted a tweet which said Rafa Benitez “deserved” a better end to his time at Newcastle United.
Fernandez, signed from Swansea City last summer, was one of the first players to react to the news that manager Benitez would leave the club when his contract expires on Sunday.
The defender said on Twitter: "Thanks Rafa. I think you and the staff deserved a different way to end your time as a Newcastle manager. All the people around Newcastle love you. All the best for the future."
Fernandez’s tweet was shared by fans angry at the club’s failure to secure Benitez on a new deal. Supporters also posted messages of support.
However, the 30-year-old has since deleted the tweet.
Fernandez and his team-mates are due back on Tyneside for the start of pre-season training on July 4.