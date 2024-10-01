Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper joins Crawley after a year in charge at Gateshead.

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot has left his role as Gateshead manager to take charge of League One club Crawley Town.

The 38-year-old initially took charge of the National League side on an interim basis just over a year ago following the departure of his former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson to League Two club MK Dons before penning a permanent deal during the summer. That was reward for what had been one of the most successful seasons in Gateshead’s history after Elliot guided the club to their historic FA Trophy Final win over Solihull Moors and became only the second Heed boss to secure a National League play-off place.

However, the club were denied an opportunity to compete in the play-offs after failing to secure a ten-year security of tenure on their International Stadium home. After losing top goalscorer Marcus Dinanga to League Two newcomers Bromley and agreeing a deal to sell influential midfielder Ed Francis to Exeter City, Elliot enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market as his squad was boosted by several shrewd additions. With the likes of former Derby County striker Owen Oseni and experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield catching the eye, the Heed have solidified their place as a promotion contender with seven wins in their opening 11 games of the campaign. However, Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Southend United will go down as the last of Elliot’s reign after he agreed a two and a half year deal with Crawley to become successor to former boss Scott Lindsey.

Elliot will be joined at Broadhead Stadium by player-assistant manager Louis Storey and first-team coach Antony Sweeney and the trio are expected to watch from the stands as their new side host Mansfield Town on Tuesday before preparations for Saturday’s visit to Wycombe Wanderers get underway. Gateshead stalwart Ben Clark has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Tuesday night’s National League Cup opener against Middlesbrough Under-21s and will be assisted by head of recruitment Luke Clark, experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield and club captain Greg Olley.

Louis Storey celebrates after scoring a late goal in Gateshead's 2-1 home win against Eastleigh (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

A statement released by the Heed on Tuesday read: “Gateshead FC can confirm that manager Rob Elliot has departed the club to join Crawley Town. A formal approach was made by the League One side last week, with a deal now agreed which sees Elliot join the Red Devils alongside assistant manager Louis Storey and first-team coach Antony Sweeney. Elliot and Storey depart having etched their names into club history by becoming the first ever Gateshead manager and assistant to lift the Isuzu FA Trophy in May 2024, while on an interim basis, shortly after ending the 2023/24 National League season inside the division’s play-off places for the first time since 2014.”

Gateshead club chairman Neil Pinkerton said: “Rob, Louis and Antony depart with the best wishes of everyone associated with Gateshead FC. Rob and Louis have been an integral part of the club’s success in recent years, culminating in an unforgettable day at Wembley Stadium in May which saw them lift the FA Trophy for the first time in our history. Thought we are saddened to see Rob, Louis and Antony leave the club, we understand that the approach represented an opportunity for the trio to progress their coaching careers at a higher level.”

Clark is expected to remain in charge for Gateshead’s National League home game against Wealdstone on Saturday.