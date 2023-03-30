Former Newcastle United player banned from UK football grounds after pre-match brawl

Four men who were involved in a fight with Chelsea supporters before a match at St James’ Park have been banned from every stadium in the UK.

The brawl broke out outside the Black and White Bull pub on Barrack Road before the fixture on Saturday 12 November.

Andrew Ferrell, 38, of Newburn; Thomas Jennison, 21, of North Shields; Ryan Walton, 32, of Blakelaw and Liam Webster, 39, of Kenton, all received a severe football banning order which stops them attending any regulated football match in the UK for three years.

Andrew Ferrell

Andrew Ferrell used to play Newcastle United as a reserve and was jailed for four years in 2013 for his role in a drug ring.

The four have also been banned from being within a designated radius of St James’ Park on matchdays and are not allowed within a mile of an away ground in England or Wales where a game involving Newcastle or England is being played.

Detective Inspector Gillian Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased to have secured banning orders against these four individuals.

“The overwhelming majority of football fans in the North East are a credit to the clubs they support as well as the region as a whole.

Liam Webster

“However, before this particular game, the behaviour of a small minority of supporters was totally unacceptable. This type of violent incident will simply not be tolerated.

“We hope that the banning orders handed down act as a warning to anyone thinking of taking part in disorder. You will be identified and brought before the courts to face the consequences of your actions.”

Ryan Walton