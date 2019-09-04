Former Newcastle United striker backs Alan Shearer in row with 'selfish' Michael Owen
Michael Bridges has lifted the lid on the row between Alan Shearer and Michael Owen.
The pair, once close friends, yesterday exchanged words on Twitter.
Shearer hit out at Owen over claims over his time at Newcastle United in his book “Reboot”, and Bridges – who had a spell at St James’s Park late in his career – has taken Shearer’s side in the spat in an interview with Optus Sport’s Gegenpod.
“I know Alan well, been in the dressing room with him, and I roomed with Michael Owen many years ago for the England set-up at the junior level,” said Bridges.
“I put Alan Shearer on a pedestal. He's a great man, he means well by what he does. Michael was a very selfish lad. This typifies what he's all about, he's hurt a lot of people, and he's going to hurt a lot more. Both had the same agent. Many years ago, they were very good friends.”
Owen was a player when Shearer took temporary charge of the club late in the 2008/09 season. United were relegated, and Owen didn’t find the net in the run-in.
“He kind of held Michael Owen accountable for part of the relegation,” said Bridges.
“And it comes from a guy called Paul Ferris, who was the physio at the time. He did a book, and he also blames Michael Owen.
“Ferris said in the last six months of his contract we couldn't even get him to play in games, because he was more worried about the next deal. So, his heart wasn't in it.”