Freddie Woodman reveals his view on his 'awkward situation' at Newcastle United

Freddie Woodman.

The goalkeeper made three FA Cup appearances for Newcastle United last season after being denied a loan move.

Woodman, in China with his team-mates for the Premier League Asia Trophy, hopes to impress in pre-season.

“I’ve just got to see what happens in pre-season,” said the 22-year-old. “For me, just working hard and training as hard as I can. Just keep improving. I feel like I’m working really well with Simon (Smith, United’s goalkeeping coach).

“I feel really fit. Then just see what happens. Like I’ve always said I just want to get as many games as I can.”

United blocked a loan move for Woodman after he refused to sign a one-year extension to his contract on his existing terms.

The Croydon-born player had been looking for a new long-term deal at St James’s Park.

Asked if he hoped to go out on loan this season, Woodman said: “It’s difficult for me to say. I’ve got a year left on my contract. It’s an awkward situation. I just want to keep getting games and minutes and learn as much as I can.”

Academy coaches Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn have been preparing the team for tonight’s Premier League Asia Trophy game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing.

“It’s been a good few days,” said Woodman. “It’s been a tough few days with the heat, but we’re training well and really looking forward to the game.

“I feel everyone’s reacted as I knew everyone would. We’ve just got on with things. Ben and Neil are leading the training sessions, and I’m enjoying working under them. It’s been really good from all the lads. The standard as been really high.”

Woodman says he’s found it easy to focus on training amid speculation over the club’s next manager.