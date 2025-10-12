Hebburn Town boss frustrated by FC United of Manchester defeat

A penalty from Adam Le Fondre condemned Hebburn Town to a narrow defeat at FC United of Manchester.

Daniel Moore cut a frustrated figure after Hebburn Town’s impressive run of form came to an end with a narrow defeat at FC United of Manchester.

The Hornets ventured to Broadhurst Park looking to close the gap to the clubs currently occupying the play-off places in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table - but it was their visitors that moved into the top five thanks to a late penalty from former Reading striker Adam Le Fondre.

Action from Hebburn Town's defeat at FC United of Manchester (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

That proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Hornets slipped to what has become a rare defeat following a major upturn in form over the last six weeks.

He told the club website: “It was a tough afternoon as you’d expect coming here. They’re a lot better than they were last year. But to settle the game on what I think was a soft penalty, and I’ll have to watch it back, it’s a hard one to take. We weren’t great today, they were the better side, we defended really well and they’ve had a wonder free-kick that’s hit the bar and from that we’ve had the best chance of the game from open play.

“A couple of minutes later, they get the penalty and Le Fondre, I’ve never seen him scuff a ball and Dan’s getting nowhere near it. It’s a great penalty. On reflection, yes, we weren’t great today but to lose it in that manner, it’s a bit frustrating because I asked the ref if we’d get feedback from it and his answer was probably no. I’ll have a look at it but it looked soft compared to some of the fouls in the game.”

Support

Hebburn Town supporters at FC United of Manchester (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Moore and his players were backed by over 100 supporters and the Hornets boss believes the show of support from the travelling faithful shows just how far the club has come in recent years.

He said: “I apologise we couldn’t get the result to help them celebrate but it was brilliant to see so many come and it just shows where the club has come from that we are taking 100 supporters to a club like this. It shows where the club has come from and you have to reflect on that sometimes.”

The Hornets are back in action when they visit Ashton United on Tuesday night.

