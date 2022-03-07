Hebburn Town chairman Vin Pearson reflects on 'a magical night'

Hebburn Town chairman Vin Pearson reflected on “a magical night” after the Hornets FA Vase success was honoured by the North East Football Writers Association. Picture: Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The NEFWA annual awards night made a return after a two-year absence on Sunday as the likes of Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin and Sunderland midfielder and former Hebburn Town Juniors player Dan Neil were recognised for their performances over the last year.

Hebburn and former Northern League rivals Consett were also invited as guests of the NEFWA after they reached the 2020 FA Vase Final and both were presented with awards in recognition of their success.

Pearson attended the night with a number of club officials, club captain Dan Groves and Vase-winning goalscorer Olly Martin and the Hornets chairman thanked the NEFWA for recognising the club and described the honour as “remarkable”.

He told The Gazette: “I’d never been to Wembley in my life and that was overwhelming to see our club win there.

“You never think things like that will happen to Hebburn Town and the awards night only adds to that really.

“The people at the event that came over to talk to us, people like Amanda Staveley, who spoke very graciously, Peter Reid, Steve Gibson, Chris Wilder, they aren’t involved at our level but they showed so much interest in what we had achieved as a football club.

“It’s a big thing for the club to be recognised and invited to a remarkable night like that and it’s just something that doesn’t happen to us.

“It was magical night for everyone involved with Hebburn Town.”

Pearson and Consett counterpart Frank Bell were both invited on stage to discuss what was an eventful Vase final between their two clubs.

Pearson revealed that sharing the moment with “a good friend” has made the evening even more special.

“Me and Frank, and our clubs, got close during the preparations for the Vase Final because everything was put on hold with Covid and we just wanted to do the best job we could.