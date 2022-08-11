Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Town Juniors FC played host to TC United from Utah in the USA, who were visiting the UK as part of their pre-season tour.

TC United visited The Green Energy Sports Ground in Hebburn, where they played two of the club’s junior teams.

The USA side are also visiting Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London on their trip across the Atlantic.

The under-15s took on an 11-a-side fixture with TC United and the under-12s in took part in a five a-side game.

A spokesperson for Hebburn Town Juniors FC said: “All games were played in great spirit by all teams and it was fantastic to see some great football from both sides.

“A good crowd gathered and it made for a great atmosphere. It was also nice to see all parents and players socialising afterwards in the sports club.”

The level of football played from both teams has been described as ‘fantastic’ and the club enjoyed hosting an international team.

TC United president Kim Frailey Ornela said: “This was an awesome experience! The venue and people were amazing!!! Thank you Hebburn Town Juniors FC for having us.”

The voluntary based junior football club has a number of teams for youngsters aged four up to age 18. The junior sides have been taking part in friendly games ahead of the new season starting shortly.

For more information about the club or to find out how youngsters can join the squad visit the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hebburntownjuniorsfootballclub/