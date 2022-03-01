Hebburn Town part company with manager Kevin Bolam and assistant Mick Mulhern

Kevin Bolam. Credit Richard Waugh

The duo took charge of the Hornets ahead of the 2019/20 season following the departure of former manager Scott Oliver and enjoyed significant success during their two and a half years in charge.

Despite Covid-19 bringing a premature end to two consecutive Northern League campaigns, Hebburn secured promotion into the Northern Premier League as part of the Football Association’s restructure of the non-league pyramid.

Bolam and Mulhern also led the Hornets to Wembley for the first time in their history and wrote their name on the FA Vase as Olly Martin’s late goal claimed a 3-2 win over then-Northern League rivals Consett.

Preparations for life at a higher-level were hampered by key striker Graeme Armstrong’s retirement and Vase-winning captain Louis Storey’s move to National League North title challengers Louis Storey.

There was further bad news to follow as long-term injuries ruled experienced duo Michael McKeown and Darren Lough out of the majority of the season.

With further injuries forcing changes throughout the campaign, Hebburn struggled to find consistency and have spent most of the season sat in the bottom half of the East Division table.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Brighouse Town left the Hornets sat in 13th place in the table and proved to be Bolam and Mulhern’s final game in charge.

A statement released by the club on Tuesday night read: “Hebburn Town FC can confirm that a decision has been made by the club’s board to relieve Kevin Bolam and Mick Mulhern of their duties as first-team manager and assistant manager with immediate effect.

“The club would like to place on record their gratitude to both Kevin and Mick for the hard work throughout their tenure that has seen them support the growth of the club both on and off the field, as well as lead the club to a famous and historic FA Vase final win at Wembley back in May 2021 - a moment that will be etched in the club’s history.

“In addition to this, the success of promotion to the Pitching In Northern Premier League - the highest level the club has played at.

“Ultimately with results and performances this season not meeting the club’s expectations the board feel a change is required to help move the club forward into the next phase of its strategic plan.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish both Kevin and Mick good health and success in their next venture.

“Details regarding the vacant managerial role will be shared in due course.

“No further comments will be made by the club at this time.”