Hebburn Town urged to build on Durham Challenge Cup Final success

The Hornets secured their highest ever league finish when they ended their Northern Premier League East campaign sat in third place in the table. A penalty shoot-out defeat in their play-off semi-final tie against Long Eaton United ended any thoughts of promotion but Moore’s men bounced back on Wednesday night as they came out on the right end of a shoot-out to see off Spennymoor Town and claim the Durham Challenge Cup.

The National League North side looked on their way to lifting the trophy at the Stadium of Light when Rob Ramshaw fired them in front just before half-time. But a late equaliser from Amar Purewal forced the tie into penalties and James Harrison converted the decisive spot-kick to give Hebburn only their third ever Challenge Cup Final win.

Now, with thoughts turning towards his second season in charge at the Green Energy Sports Ground, Moore revealed his aims for what lies ahead in the short and long-term future of the club.

Hebburn Town celebrate their Durham Challenge Cup Final win (photo Tyler Lopes)

He told The Gazette: “The players have been immense and the staff and the people that support us have been brilliant.

“We have tried to change the mentality at the club and tonight showed what we want. You see what it means to everyone, I am chuffed to bits and it shows the potential at the club because it’s immense. The club, probably beyond my years, can go to wherever they want to go. I want to play a massive part in building that so to get to the play-offs this year, then coming here tonight to get silverware, what you are judged on, that just means so much to everyone.”

Moore praised his players for their surprise win against a Spennymoor side that narrowly missed out on a place in the National League North play-offs this season. Although they were missing several key players through injury and unavailability, Jason Ainsley still named a strong side to face the Hornets but it was Hebburn that edged the win in the shoot-out and gave their manager a win against his former club.

Moore explained: “We just wanted to stay in the game at half-time. We knew they’d have changes but we always felt we would score.