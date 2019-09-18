Is history repeating itself for Elias Sorensen?

Elias Sorensen has again found himself on bench duty.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 12:15 pm
Elias Sorensen in pre-season.

The Newcastle United striker was recalled from a loan at Blackpool last season after he was repeatedly left out of the starting XI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And Sorensen, on a season-long loan at Carlisle United, was an unused substitute for the League Two club’s goalless draw against Forest Green Rovers last night.

The 20-year-old has only played 113 minutes of league football for Carlisle.

Sorensen was recalled from his Blackpool loan in March.