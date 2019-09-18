Is history repeating itself for Elias Sorensen?
Elias Sorensen has again found himself on bench duty.
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 12:15 pm
The Newcastle United striker was recalled from a loan at Blackpool last season after he was repeatedly left out of the starting XI.
And Sorensen, on a season-long loan at Carlisle United, was an unused substitute for the League Two club’s goalless draw against Forest Green Rovers last night.
The 20-year-old has only played 113 minutes of league football for Carlisle.
Sorensen was recalled from his Blackpool loan in March.