How the average age of Sheffield United and Newcastle United's squad compares to Premier League rivals - ranked

The average age of Premier League squads sits at 26.9 – by far the oldest of England’s four top division.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 13:30

But which teams are the oldies and which are the young guns? We have looked at the data via transfermarkt to see how the league ranks for average age. How do Sheffield United and Newcastle compare to their rivals. Click and scroll through to find out. (Youngest to oldest)

1. Wolves

25.3

2. Southampton

25.6

3. Arsenal

25.7

4. Chelsea

28.8

