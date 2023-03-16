The Mariners are away to third-placed Hyde United after their 11-game unbeaten run came to an end at home to FC United on Tuesday.

Shields still hold a 10-point advantage at the top with seven fixtures remaining, and manager Phillips is looking for a strong reaction in Greater Manchester.

He said: “I accept that we’re not going to win every match between now and the end of the season, but we were disappointed with the manner of Tuesday’s defeat.

South Shields boss Kevin Phillips.

“We’ve still got a fantastic record, but we need to respond in a good way, which we have generally done this season.

“We’ve prepared the players again and given them everything they need going into this game, and now it’s down to them as individuals to prepare themselves mentally for the challenge.

“They need to regroup, but we’re in an incredible position and just need to make sure that what happened on Tuesday doesn’t happen again this season.”

The mentality of the team is key, says Phillips.

He added: “Tuesday should act as a wake-up call for us.

“I say it every week that teams raise their levels when they play against us, and that’s even more the case at this stage of the season because people want to spoil the party.

“We have enough characters in the dressing room who should be able to deal with that, but we didn’t on Tuesday.

“It’s about them standing up and being ready for the fight and the battle, because we know the way we play can hurt teams.”

Shields were beaten 1-0 by Hyde in the reverse fixture in November, but have lost just three times in the league since.

As they aim to accumulate the points needed to seal the one automatic promotion spot in the closing stages of the season, Phillips has stressed the need for togetherness – on and off the pitch.

He said: “It’s important everyone gets behind the team now, because we need the fans more than ever.

“We were all disappointed on Tuesday, but I’ve got to be positive because I’ve got to pick the players up and go to Hyde to get a result.

“If we go there all doom and gloom we’ve got no chance, and I can’t let that happen.

“I’m urging everyone to get behind the team as we look to put on a good performance,” he added.

Shields remain without Dillon Morse (knee) for the 3pm kick-off at the Project Solar Stadium, with Sam Hodgson (foot) now back in training.

Admission prices are £12 for adults, £8 for concessions, £8 for those aged 17 to 18 and students, £6 for children aged 12 to 16, and £1 for under-12s.