You've been sharing your England-themed pictures.

Football's coming home! South Tyneside families fly the flag for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

This is it – Euro 2020 final day has arrived!

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 4:55 am

After an incredible tournament so far, England will face Italy in tonight’s 8pm kick-off in a bid to bring the trophy home.

The pre-match nerves may be kicking in early for many of us, but that hasn’t stopped families across South Tyneside and beyond donning their shirts, grabbing their flags and painting their faces in red and white to cheer the lads on through this final step. Here are some of your pre-match pictures, as shared on our Facebook page. Don’t forget to visit our page throughout Sunday to share your latest snaps ahead of kick-off!

1. Rocco

The shirt's on and he's ready to go.

Photo: Leanne Maguire

2. That smile

Here's hoping we're as happy as baby Thomas Hutton at full time!

Photo: Leesa Collins

3. Come on England!

Isabelle Danby, age 7, with a cameo in the corner from Beryl the dog.

Photo: Corrina Danby

4. Cutie

Raphael Paul Armstrong in his England kit.

Photo: Kim Clay

