The Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany will kick-off at 5pm today (Sunday, July 31).

And history could be made at Wembley if the Lionesses bring home the tournament’s silverware for the first time.

Opponents Germany have triumphed eight times in the competition – but with the nation behind them and an incredible run of games in the bag, our money’s on an England win!

The Lionesses’ head coach, Sarina Wiegman, began her role with the side last year.

Widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the women’s game, she previously led the Netherlands to Women’s Euro victory in 2017, as well as taking them to the Women’s World Cup final two years later.

Speaking this week as England’s women’s team secured their place in the final, Wiegman said: "We want to inspire the nation.

The England line-up for the national anthem during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match in Sheffield. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"We hope that in the end, the whole country is proud of us and even more girls and boys will start playing football."

Following the 4-0 victory over Sweden at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, social media was awash with national pride from footballers and die-hard fans alike.

The Duke of Cambridge, who will join the crowds at Wembley on Sunday, posted: “Congratulations Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

"The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way!”

Sarina Wiegman speaks to the media during a press conference. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Here are messages from some of our readers:

Susan Hunter: “Another fantastic game by the whole team who play so well together, looking forward to Sunday.”

Paul Locking: “Congratulations, well done, all the best for Sunday.”

Sam Cattanach: “Brilliant performance! They threw the kitchen sink at them & whenever Sweden attacked they mopped it up with ease! Absolutely hung them out to dry.”

Diane Dourish: “Fantastic result ladies, will be cheering you on in the final on Sunday. You have this! 100%.”

Gilly Gilson: “Fantastic match, well done ladies.”

June Gidney: “They could teach the men a thing or two!”

Rena Hockney: “Absolutely brilliant.”