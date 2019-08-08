Isaac Hayden reveals why he's staying at Newcastle United
Isaac Hayden has revealed why he has stayed at Newcastle United.
The midfielder opted to stay at St James’s Park this summer, having previously asked to leave for family reasons.
Hayden wanted to be reunited with his fiancee Lauren and young daughter Ariana, who was born prematurely. However, the 24-year-old – who had his name sung by fans on the final day of last season – had a change of heart after speaking with his partner over the summer.
Hayden told NUFC TV: “I’ll be honest, after the Fulham game, and I remember sitting on the plane thinking how the fans reacted to me and it was a massive moment.
“Even my fiancee was getting videos of it and saying ‘wow, it’s something that doesn’t happen very often at any football club’. You don’t get that very often, it was a nice feeling, and one that stuck with me during the summer.”