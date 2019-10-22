Jaap Stam makes extraordinary Newcastle United claim
Jaap Stam has claimed that he was offered the Newcastle United job – three months before Rafa Benitez left his post.
Stam agreed to take over Feyenoord in March, and he succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager at the end of last season.
At the time, Newcastle were attempting to persuade Benitez to extend his contract at St James’s Park. Benitez eventually left when his deal expired at the end of June.
However, former Manchester United defender Stam – who started his managerial career at Reading – has claimed that there was an approach from United in March.
“Newcastle United contacted me a few days after I agreed to manage Feyenoord,” Stam told Voetbal International. “So it was not an option right away. I am a man of my word. It was beautiful and honourable, because the people in England apparently know what I stand for as a coach.”