Joelinton blow for Newcastle United
Steve Bruce is sweating on the fitness of Joelinton after he limped off at Carrow Road.
By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 18:01
The striker was forced off during Newcastle United’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City with a hip problem.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “It’s a hip injury. We’ll do X-rays and scans. He’s took a nasty one to the side.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Joelinton put a header wide in the first half.
“I’m not going to criticise individuals,” said Bruce. “He got caught in the team effort, which wasn’t good enough.”