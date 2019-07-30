Joelinton handed first Newcastle United start
Joelinton has been handed his first Newcastle United start.
By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 19:05
The £40million striker will lead the line against Hibernian at Easter Road tonight.
Winger Miguel Almiron also comes into the starting XI, having come off the bench along with Joeltinon in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale.
MIdfielder Sean Longstaff also makes his first pre-season start, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, again, is not involved.
Newcastle team: Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton.