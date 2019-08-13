Joelinton reveals how he will deal with No9 pressure at Newcastle United
Joelinton says he’ll be his own man at Newcastle United.
The striker – who made his Premier League debut in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal – took the No9 shirt at the club after joining from Hoffenheim last month in a deal worth up to £40million.
Asked about the pressure that comes with the jersey, the 22-year-old said: “It’s normal for everyone to ask about it and make comparison, adding to the pressure.
“I’m relaxed about it. I hope to have a great season and score a lot of goals. If I score a lot of goals, maybe there won’t be as many questions about the No9 shirt. I’m not here to take over from anybody. I just hope to contribute to this club, its history and bring joy to the fans.”
Joelinton netted twice in pre-season for Steve Bruce's side, who take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.