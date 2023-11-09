Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Julio Arca feels South Shields’ ‘momentum’ gives them a good opportunity to improve their away form at Southport on Saturday. The Mariners recorded a pair of 1-0 home victories over the last week, seeing off leaders Tamworth and high-flying Buxton.

The win over Buxton moved them level on points with Tamworth at the summit and was their eighth win from nine league matches at 1st Cloud Arena. Arca’s side have won just once on the road, though, leading into this weekend’s trip to Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We keep saying to the lads that what we’ve been doing at 1st Cloud Arena is fantastic. Our home record is really good and we need to improve away now.

“Saturday is another big game for us after the two wins at home. We need to take the momentum into this match and hopefully put in a good performance and get three points. Every game is difficult in this league, but we’ve prepared exactly the same as usual and feel as confident as we can be.”

Arca was impressed with his team in Tuesday’s game against Buxton, when a second half header from Paul Blackett was enough to deliver the three points. He added: “I thought our performance was consistent. We did the basic things right and created enough to win the game.

“We had spells when we played better football, but we also had to work very hard and we did that. This team is showing that when we need to work hard, we will do that, and we have great team spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields remain without Joao Gomes as the forward continues his recovery from a knee injury. Michael Woods and Martin Smith are doubts.