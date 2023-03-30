The Northern Premier League leaders are away to third-placed Bamber Bridge on Saturday in what is one of just five remaining fixtures for the Mariners.

Brig and second-placed Warrington Town are 12 points behind Shields and each have a game in hand.

A win for Phillips’ side in Lancashire would make their advantage over Bamber Bridge all but unassailable given the teams’ respective goal differences, but the Mariners are expecting a difficult encounter at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Bamber Bridge have won five of their last six games – including each of their last three – to firmly establish themselves in the play-off pack.

Phillips has backed his players to thrive on the pressure of the situation as they bid to strengthen their promotion hand.

He said: “When you get to this stage of the season, no matter what we try to do to calm them down, it’s human nature there’s going to be nerves.

“It’s pressure and that’s to be expected at this stage of the season.

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips

“In recent games we could have been better going forward, but we just need to calm down and trust ourselves, and keep doing the things which get us success.

“I don’t like to harp on about my career, but I won five promotions out of the Championship as a player and I know that this stage of the season is nervy.

“These lads know how much it means to this club and them as individuals to get out of this league, but they just need to trust in their ability because we’ve earned a tremendous position in the table over the season so far.”

This is Shields’ third successive meeting with a promotion rival after winning 1-0 at Hyde United and drawing 0-0 with Radcliffe.

Phillips added: “If you’re going to win the league, that’s the way you want to do it.

“There’s pressure on us because of where we are, but ultimately if they want to have a real run at us, they’ve got to win the match.

“They’re the home team and the onus is on them, so we have to be disciplined as we were at Hyde and take our chances.

“As we did at Hyde, we’re going there to try to win the game, so we will be on the front foot and ready to go.

“I’m sure it will be a good game and I know their manager quite well, so I’m looking forward to locking horns with him.”

Shields have defender Dillon Morse back in contention after a knee injury, but Blair Adams (calf) is a doubt and Michael Woods (knee) is expected to miss out at the weekend.