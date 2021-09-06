League leaders South Shields targeting another win when they host Ashton United

South Shields top the division. Picture by Craig McNair.

The Mariners lead the division on goal difference after picking up five wins and a draw in their opening six games.

They continued their impressive run of results with a 3-1 win at Shildon in the FA Cup on Saturday and although manager Graham Fenton has stressed the importance of that competition to his side, he insists the league is by far the top priority.

Tuesday’s game will see Shields come up against an Ashton team which has endured a difficult start to the campaign after winning just one of their first six league matches and suffering FA Cup elimination at the hands of Hebburn Town on Saturday.

The Robins will be looking for a reaction after their 1-0 defeat to a side in the division below, but Fenton says he is expecting similar emotions from his own players after a mixed performance against Shildon.

He said: “It’s going to be a difficult game against Ashton.

“They beat us the last time we played them and they’ll be smarting after their defeat on Saturday.

“They’ll be disappointed and want to come back fighting, but our mentality is that we were so disappointed with our performance on Saturday and we want to come back fighting ourselves.

“Yes we got through in the competition but we have to up our levels and show our disappointment in a positive way, which is by putting on a much better performance,” he added.

The Mariners go into Tuesday’s game without Nathan Lowe (knee), Callum Ross (ankle) and Joao Gomes (knee).

Kick-off at 1st Cloud Arena is at 7.45pm and admission prices are £10 for adults, £8 for students, over-65s and disabled supporters, and £3 for under-16s. Cash turnstiles will be in operation and the ground will open at 5.30pm.