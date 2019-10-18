Lee Charnley working on two Newcastle United deals – with more to follow
Steve Bruce is hopeful that a clutch of players will commit their long-term futures to Newcastle United.
Matty Longstaff – who scored on his Premier League debut against Manchester United before the international break – is out of contract at the end of the season.
Speaking last week, the 19-year-old said: “Obviously, I want to stay at Newcastle. But the biggest thing for me is just to carry on playing well, and that will take care of itself.”
A new deal for his elder brother Sean has been on the agenda at the club since March after an impressive run in the first team was brought to an end by injury.
Asked about new deals for the Longstaff brothers, head coach Bruce said: “It’s going to be above me.
“Lee (Charnley, United’s managing director) will be on with that, but we’ll do our utmost to make sure we don’t lose our best young players. I’m sure we’ll be all out to get that tied up – and his brother, which is vitally important.”
There have also been discussions about new deals with a number of senior players, notably Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden.
Speaking last month, Dubravka said: “We’re in talks. I’m close. That’s what I can say.”
And Bruce said: “There are one or two that are in discussions with the club, and I’m sure we’ll move that on in the next week or two.”