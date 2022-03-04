A large part of Newcastle United’s recent upturn in form has been down to the improved atmosphere around St. James’ Park.

With new owners at the helm and a team who are finally starting to realise their potential, the mood on Tyneside has been lifted dramatically, and that has been reflected in the positivity and togetherness on display in the stands.

One of the ways that the club could look to improve the atmosphere even further, however, is the potential reintroduction of safe standing sections for fans, and head coach Eddie Howe has admitted that he would welcome the move, having stood himself when he started attending matches.

“Look, if it was safe, and that sounds a bit of a cliche, and it’s wanted and desired by the supporters, I’m sure the club will look to try and make that a reality.

“I’m all for it. Going back to when I first watched football in the stands, I loved standing and watching a game.

“I think it helped me feel a bit more involved in the game.”

