Newcastle United have faced a tough run of matches after losing to Man City and Liverpool and they will now face a tricky home tie with Arsenal in their penultimate match of the season.

Victory cold see the Magpies move into the top half of the Premier League table, though the Gunners certainly won’t make it easy given their continued chase for a Champions League spot.

November’s reverse fixture saw Newcastle fall to defeat, meaning they will now hope for their first win against Arsenal since 2018 and only their second in 22 matches.

1. Man City leading race for Portugal international Manchester City are reportedly in pole position to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The 23-year-old has four goals and five assists in the league this season. (MEN)

2. Leicester ready to axe £30m attacker Leicester City are ready to offload Ayoze Perez this summer with the 28-year-old thought to be open to a return to Newcastle. The Foxes signed Perez for £30m from United in 2019. (Daily Mail)

3. Brentford confident of signing £12m England youth star Brentford are hopeful of winning the race to sign Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter this summer. Brighton, Wolves and Southampton are all interested in signing the forward. (Football League World)

4. Toffees trio could join Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Everton's Richarlison, Ben Godfrey and Anthony Gordon. The trio have a total market value of around £80m. (The Telegraph)