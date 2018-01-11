Legend Alan Shearer inspires Blackburn’s new boy Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong is hoping to emulate Alan Shearer after his loan switch to Blackburn Rovers.

Armstrong this week completed a move until the end of the season after spending the first half of the campaign at Championship side Bolton Wanderers.

Having been played out on the wing for Bolton in several games, Armstrong is hoping that linking up with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray – who was his manager during a successful loan spell at Coventry City – will get him back on track.

But it is the memories of Newcastle and Blackburn legend Shearer which are foremost in his mind after the move to Ewood Park.

“We all know how well Alan Shearer did here,” Armstrong said of the man who bagged 131 goals in 172 games for Rovers, as well as guiding them to the Premier league crown in 1995.

“He’s a legend at both Blackburn and Newcastle. His goals speak for themselves, really.

“I used to watch him quite a lot. He’s one I always looked up to growing up, playing football and the way he conducted himself off the pitch as well.

“He’s every boy’s local hero. He did well for Newcastle and he’s a legend here which makes things better as well.

“I hope I can score goals here like he used to.”