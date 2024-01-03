Liddle remains positive as South Shields look to return to form

The South Shields defender was in defiant mood as the National League North club look to halt a poor run of form.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Defender Gary Liddle believes a bright future still lies ahead for South Shields - despite conceding his side are ‘in a bit of rut’ after a difficult run of form.

The Mariners have slipped out of the National League North play-off places after suffering a home defeat against North East rivals Blyth Spartans on Boxing Day before falling to a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture at Croft Park on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United coach Elliott Dickman and sporting director Lee Picton were in the dugout during the latter of those defeats following the departure of Julio Arca and Tommy Miller - and it seems likely the duo will remain in charge over the coming weeks.

Former Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle

An run of form consisting of just one win in eight games has coincided with the news owner Geoff Thompson has placed the Mariners up for sale and has received interest from two separate parties since the initial announcement was made in October.

Despite on ongoing period of potential change on and off the pitch, former Hartlepool United defender Liddle has insisted a more positive future can lie ahead for his side and urged his team-mates to get back to winning ways as soon as possible and build on what was a positive 12 months for the club.

He told The Gazette: “We are in a bit of a rut, which all teams will get and ours has come at the end of a year which I think we can look back on really positively with the promotion and the way we started this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s how we’ve got to look at it really. Whether it being Elliott (Dickman) staying around or a new manager, I don’t know, but there is plenty to look forward to at the football club with the potential sale, there’s a bright football club and a bright future. We just have to make sure we (the players) do our part on the football pitch and we aren’t doing that at the moment, but it’s not for the lack of trying.”

Liddle refused to accept any talk over the club’s future had played a part in the poor run of form that sees the Mariners head into Saturday’s home game with old foes Warrington Town sat three points and four places from the National League North play-off spots.

The 37-year-old centre-back insisted he, along with experienced duo Robert Briggs and Michael Woods, will provide support for the younger members of their squad and ensure they come through a challenging period over the coming weeks.

He said: “You hear whispers (about a potential sale), you hear what ifs, but we can only deal with what is on the green stuff. We don’t know anything that is going on behind the scenes or anything like that. All we know is the club is up for sale, that’s the be-all and end-all for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to get back to doing what we do best on the pitch and doing what we were, how we were beating teams at the start of the season. It will turn, you need to go through these times in a football career and at my old age I’ve been through a few.