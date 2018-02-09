Jarrow Roofing bay-ing for points with no fear

Jarrow Roofing cross the Tyne to face Whitley Bay tomorrow looking to make up some ground at the bottom of the Northern League Division One.

With games in hand on most of the sides scrapping to stay in the league, the Roofers will look to build on positive performances in recent games.

Despite finding themselves in the final relegation spot, Roofing are eight points behind Penrith, immediately above them in the table, but do have four games in hand on the Cumbrians.

And having defeated high-flying Shildon and then being unlucky not to take points off table-topping Morpeth Town, Richie McLoughlin believes his side can travel to Hillheads, and seventh-placed Bay, and show ‘no fear’ in the game.

“Whitley Bay are in a good position in the league and being a good side, they have turned out some very good results of late.

“But we should have had more points on the board putting in good games at both Morpeth and Marske, better sides who are in the top two.

“On both occasions, we lost out late on and didn’t get the rub on the day.

“In both those games, and when we won at Shildon, there was great effort put in by the lads and something has to turn for us.

“We are now as good as any team in the league, but we need to get one or two breaks to progress and we can show no fear and take on Bay full of confidence.”

The Seahorses beat Roofing 5-2 at Boldon earlier in the season, with the South Tynesiders struggling to get close to Bay’s movement.

However, a tightened shape and working with former Newcastle player Wes Saunders on the training ground has seen Roofing become difficult to break down and with a forward in a hot streak of form.

Liam Anderson as grabbed a couple of goals in each of his last two games and will be looking to retain his place alongside Dennis Knight, with both John Campbell and Chris Winn back in fitness.

Shaun Vipond misses the game, while Olly Martin is a fitness doubt.