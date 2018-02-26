Robinson extends Hebburn Town’s unbeaten run to eight games

Hebburn Town claimed a narrow 1-0 away victory over Willington to see them still in the mix of the top four of the Ebac Northern League Division Two.

Town scored their winning goal in the 36th minute when Dan Robinson fired the ball home to give them the crucial three points in their push for promotion.

Scott Oliver’s side travelled to North West Durham to face a Willington side, who were on an unbeaten 15 game run which dated back to October.

The Hornets, too, came into the game on the back of an unbeaten run which had seen six wins and a draw.

Hebburn started well and a screamer from Ross Toward flashed past the upright from 35 yards after only two minutes of play.

Minutes later, a Gary Shaw cross was met at the far post by Craig Malley and his bullet of a header beat the keeper, but unfortunately went narrowly wide of the opposite post.

Five minutes later, Hebburn almost paid the price for this miss, and only a tremendous save by Steve Hubery prevented a certain goal.

Willington got a lift from this and immediately after almost took the lead when a drive beat Hubery only to cannon off the cross bar.

Hebburn responded well and on the half hour mark a goal bound effort from Gary Shaw was blocked on the six yard line by a Willington defender.

They would not be denied for much longer when Shaw and Peter Jones had shots blocked on the line as Willington struggled to clear a corner.

Dan Robinson latched on to the second rebound and planted a header past the keeper to give the Hornets a deserved 1-0 advantage.

As the half drew to a close, Jones came very close to doubling the lead, but Lewis Graham, in the home goal, pulled off a terrific finger-tip save to turn the ball past the post.

The first half had been highly entertaining, but the second half didn’t see much goalmouth action and Hebburn limited Willington to very few opportunities.

After 25 minutes of the second period, Peter Jones was close on two occasions as Hebburn went in search of a second killer goal, but they hung on to continue a run of eight games unbeaten.

Next league fixture sees Hebburn travel to Darlington RA on Wednesday night.