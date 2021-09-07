Manchester United introduce Covid-19 certification for Newcastle United's visit to Old Trafford

The Government plans to make these checks mandatory for large events on October 1, and Manchester United today announced that, from this weekend, all fans aged 18 and over attending games at Old Trafford should be ready to have their Covid status checked.

A club statement read: "Fans coming to any matches at Old Trafford from 11 September should be ready to have their Covid status checked. Spot checks will commence at the Newcastle United game. The process will be done through use of the NHS COVID Pass.”

There will be spot checks where adult supporters will be asked to prove they are full vaccinated against Covid-19 through NHS COVID Pass service – or have received a negative PCR or lateral flow test within 48 hours of kick-off time.

Old Trafford.