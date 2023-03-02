The match pits sides with very different aspirations heading into the closing weeks of the season against each other.

Shields are nine points clear at the top with two games in hand on second-placed Hyde United, while Marske are third-bottom as they try to battle their way out of the relegation zone.

Marske recently appointed Carl Jarrett as manager and have since strengthened their squad, and Mariners boss Phillips is adamant they will pose a real threat.

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips.

He said: “Marske were beaten in the closing minutes last week and have made quite a few signings with the new manager coming in.

“It will be a battle and they’ll be desperate to take points from us.

“Like Belper last week, they’re fighting for survival and need every point they can get.

“If we go there with the right attitude, determination and application, we’ll have a great chance, but if we turn up and just expect to win it won’t happen.

“We have to earn the right to win and we certainly did that at Belper.”

Shields earned a late 1-0 win at Belper last Saturday, with a late Jordy Mongoy header sealing the points.

Phillips added: “In the half-time talk, and even before the game, the key word was patience because we knew we were going to dominate a lot of the football.

“We have found ourselves in that situation a lot of times and it’s about remaining patient and not forcing the issue.

“As long as we’re disciplined at the back, we have the faith that the breakthrough will come.”

It remains to be seen whether defenders Tom Broadbent (calf) and Dillon Morse (knee) will recover from their injuries in time for Saturday’s game.

Striker Sam Hodgson misses out with a foot injury after returning from his loan spell at Blyth Spartans.

Kick-off at Mount Pleasant – which has a post code of TS11 7BW – is at 3pm and admission prices are £11 for adults, £6 for concessions and £4 for under-16s.