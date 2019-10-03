Martin Dubravka.

Steve Bruce’s side are 19th in the Premier League after last weekend's 5-0 loss to Leicester City.

The result led to a backlash on Tyneside, where Bruce, successor to Rafa Benitez, is under intense pressure ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United, the team Dubravka faced on his debut.

“We have to stick together,” said Dubravka. “It a cliche, but this is a tough situation for us. Last season was also tough, not the best start.

Jonny Evans celebrates Leicester's fifth goal in front of Martin Dubravka.

“Obviously we didn’t expect that we would take this result. The last couple of times we played here (at Leicester), we did well. But unfortunately it was a big mess.”

Newcastle’s 2,650-strong travelling support chanted throughout the game.

“I feel sorry for them,” said Dubravka. “They wanted to support us. After the game they clapped their hands. It’s amazing to have them behind us, but obviously we want to give them something back. But we didn’t, and it was embarrassing.”

Dubravka admitted that he was at fault for Leicester’s second goal, which was scored by Jamie Vardy.

“We need to learn from this game,” said the goalkeeper. “We leave it behind, but learn from the mistakes. The second goal was on myself – I have to be critical.

“They’re playing well, but that’s not an excuse. What we did was not enough. No challenges, no second balls, especially in our box. We were not close to them. We gave them too much space and it’s difficult to play against 11 just with 10 players. It can’t be the excuse.”

There has been an inquest into the defeat, the club’s heaviest loss in almost four years, at the club’s training ground this week.

“It’s always difficult to talk when you lose 5-0,” said the 30-year-old. “It’s hard to find the right words. It was embarrassing.