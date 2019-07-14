Martin Dubravka's Newcastle United future in spotlight after Rafa Benitez's departure
Rafa Benitez’s departure at Newcastle United has “unsettled” Martin Dubravka, according to a report.
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 06:00
The Daily Mail claim that Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the goalkeeper, whose contract talks have reportedly “stalled”.
Porto and Monaco are also said to be interested in the 30-year-old, signed last year from Sparta Prague by Benitez.
It’s claimed that clubs “want to take advantage of the current turmoil at managerless Newcastle”.
Dubravka is under contract at St James's Park until 2022.