Martin Smith and Darius Osei steer South Shields to a deserved 2-0 victory over Stafford Rangers

Smith thumped in the opener just after the hour mark before Osei stepped off the bench to mark his first appearance since returning from a loan spell at Ashton United with a goal.

The win saw the Mariners climb to third in the Pitching In Northern Premier League table.

The early signs were extremely positive, with the hosts dominating possession as they probed for a breakthrough.

Michael Woods thought he had won a penalty in the 11th minute when he appeared to be taken from behind by goalkeeper Cameron Belford, but the offside flag halted the protestations.

Dylan Mottley-Henry went close to opening the scoring after a drop of the shoulder created a shooting opportunity and he thumped the ball narrowly over the crossbar.

Despite Shields’ general dominance, which included a tremendous ball across the face of goal by Jordan Hunter which Mackenzie Heaney was just unable to get on the end of, they almost fell behind just before half-time.

A loose backpass played Ethan Morgan in on goal but Myles Boney was quick off the line to make a smothered stop in what was the first of two vital interventions by the Mariners goalkeeper.

Belford made a terrific reaction save to keep out a deflected Mottley-Henry cross even later in the first half, but the sides went in at the break with the game goalless.

Stafford began the second half in threatening fashion and would have taken the lead but for the brilliance of Boney, who clawed a point-blank Luis Morrison-Derbyshire header onto the bar.

That sparked the Mariners into their best spell of the game, and they almost got their noses in front when Mottley-Henry created some space in the box and fired a low effort which Belford did superbly to tip wide.

Osei was brought on with 32 minutes left to play and almost had an immediate impact, heading a Heaney corner over from close range.

A moment of inspiration finally broke the deadlock when Smith saw an opportunity from 25 yards and drove into the roof of the net with a brilliant strike which swerved in the air.

Shields were relentless in their pursuit of a second goal, with a fine spell of pressure culminating in a powerful Tom Broadbent header which Belford pushed over.

Osei had been a menace to the visiting backline since being brought on and he got his reward with 10 minutes remaining when, after both he and Heaney had shots blocked, he brought the ball onto his left foot and rifled it into the top of the net.

The Mariners will hope to follow the victory up in positive fashion on Tuesday when they host Bamber Bridge.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Adams (c), Liddle, Broadbent, Smith (Ross 90+1), Heaney, Briggs, Mottley-Henry (Gomes 84), Woods (Osei 58), Alessandra. Subs not used: Morse, Doherty.

Goals: Smith (62), Osei (80).