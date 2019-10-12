Matty Longstaff gives his view on his Newcastle United future
Matty Longstaff is ready to commit his future to Newcastle United.
Longstaff’s goal gave Newcastle a 1-0 win at St James’s Park – and lifted the club out of the relegation zone.
The teenager, the younger brother of Sean, also a midfielder, was handed his debut after impressing head coach Steve Bruce in training.
“It is great to see a local kid play alongside his brother,” said Bruce, whose side take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 19. “They will have bumps on the roads before we can say they’re fully established, but the two have made a big statement.”
Longstaff is under contract until the end of the season, and the club is looking to secure him on a long-term deal. The 19-year-old, however, insists that he’s focused on his football.
“Obviously, I want to stay at Newcastle,” said Longstaff. “But the biggest thing for me is just to carry on playing well, and that will take care of itself.”
Meanwhile, a new contract for Sean Longstaff – who was a summer transfer target for Man United – has been on the agenda at St James’s Park since March, when the 21-year-old’s first run in the team was brought to an end by a season-ending knee injury.
Longstaff signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2022 late last year before establishing himself at Premier League level.