Matty Longstaff has a message for Steve Bruce at Newcastle United
Matty Longstaff says he can’t thank Steve Bruce enough – for handing him his Premier League debut.
A goal from Longstaff gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James’s Park before the international break.
The 19-year-old had been handed a start ahead of Jonjo Shelvey with Isaac Hayden suspended for his dismissal against Leicester City.
“I can’t thank him enough just for putting me in against Manchester United,” said Longstaff.
“He’s been getting a lot of stick I don’t think he deserves, and a lot of people have had a go at him. For him to back me, a 19-year-old kid, against Manchester United to go out and do what I did, I can only thank him.
“Walking off the pitch, I just said ‘thank you’ to him. After all, he gave me that chance.
“A lot of managers, under pressure at such a big club, pressure game against Man U, on telly, a lot would look at what they’ve got in the dressing room and probably gone for experience.
“Thankfully for me, he saw what I’d did in training. Maybe I’d caught his eye a little bit, and he put me in. So it as only right to say thank you to him.”
Longstaff, set to be rewarded with a new contract at United, could keep his place for tomorrow’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle are 16th in the table.