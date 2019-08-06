Matty Longstaff reveals what's next for him at Newcastle United
Matty Longstaff will put his Newcastle United future in Steve Bruce’s hands.
Longstaff scored seconds after coming off the bench to make his home debut against Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park on Saturday.
The 19-year-old – who has followed his elder brother Sean into the first-team set-up at Newcastle – will let head coach Bruce decide whether he needs a loan to an EFL club before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
"I'll have to wait and see,” said the midfielder. "I’ll take every chance I get. The new head coach is here now with his staff. He’s helped out the young lads quite a bit. We’re all happy to have him here.
"On a personal note, if I get chances here great, but if I need EFL football, I’ll take it. I have to wait and see what Newcastle want to do with me."