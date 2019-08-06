Matty Longstaff reveals what's next for him at Newcastle United

Matty Longstaff will put his Newcastle United future in Steve Bruce’s hands.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 06:00
Matty Longstaff.

Longstaff scored seconds after coming off the bench to make his home debut against Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park on Saturday.

The 19-year-old – who has followed his elder brother Sean into the first-team set-up at Newcastle – will let head coach Bruce decide whether he needs a loan to an EFL club before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

"I'll have to wait and see,” said the midfielder. "I’ll take every chance I get. The new head coach is here now with his staff. He’s helped out the young lads quite a bit. We’re all happy to have him here.

"On a personal note, if I get chances here great, but if I need EFL football, I’ll take it. I have to wait and see what Newcastle want to do with me."