Mexican businessmen 'meet with Mike Ashley for Newcastle United takeover talks'
Mike Ashley met two Mexican businessmen for takeover talks last week, according to a report.
It is claimed that the visitors, themselves club owners, sat down with Newcastle United’s owner for talks in London. However, a report in The Athletic says the conversation with Ashley – who values the club at upwards of £300million – “came to nothing”.
It is also claimed that the businessmen “revealed to Ashley a fascination with Newcastle dating back to the 2005 movie ‘Goal!’”, which was based on the club.
The Orlegi Group, which owns the club Santos Laguna, has previously been linked with a move for Newcastle, which was put up for sale two years ago.
President Alejandro Irarragorri said: “We were completely looking towards Europe. Last year, we were very close to achieving a purchase in the Premier League. Our group was not of sufficient size to proceed with that purchase.”