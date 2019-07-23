Middlesbrough stopper reacts after sealing season-long loan switch to Gateshead

And he is hoping to follow his fellow keeper into the affections of the Heed Army.He told the club’s website “He (appears) was quite a big influence.“I came a few times to watch him last season and he didn’t say a bad word about the place, he loved it.“I’m just hoping to follow what he did because I think the fans are very fond of him here.”“It was strange (playing against Gateshead for Middlesbrough).“But now being around the place and meeting all the people here, I can just tell it’s a good club so I’m happy to be here.”James has already made an appearance at the International Stadium during pre-season after playing a part in Boro’s 3-1 win over Mike Williamson’s side.He will now play a part in his new club’s attempts to secure an immediate return to non-league’s top flight.The 20-year-old admitted that he is hoping to make an impression by proving himself in a high-quality National League North.“I’m just buzzing to be here and finally get it sorted.“This is the move that I’ve been hoping for since the start of pre-season to be honest.“This will be the first time I’ve played at this level but I feel ready to do it. I’m confident and I just hope that I can kick on from here.“I just want to play as many games as possible because it’s my first taste of real men’s football, so playing consistently is what I’m looking to do and hopefully I can prove myself.”