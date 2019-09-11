Miguel Almiron could be left out against Liverpool – here's why
Miguel Almiron netted for his country – but he might not start for his club.
Almiron, still looking for his first Newcastle United goal, scored Paraguay’s second goal in last night’s 4-2 win over Jordan in Amman.
The midfielder – who had played the full 90 minutes of Paraguay’s 2-0 defeat to Japan in Kashima last week – clipped the post with his knee after scoring his first international goal with a far-post header, but he was able to play on.
Almiron may not be able to report back to United until Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against Liverpool at Anfield, and head coach Steve will not make a decision on his inclusion in his starting XI until he has assessed the 25-year-old’s condition following a gruelling international break.
Bruce said: “Almiron, obviously, is the most difficult one, so we hope we can get him back on Thursday or Friday. Let's see what condition he's in.”